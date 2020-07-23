Greene Co. man claims some Springfield businesses are not respecting medical mask exemption

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s been a frustrating week for Jeffrey Radford.

”It’s been happening a lot,” said Jeffrey Radford.

The Army veteran says he’s scared to even come back to Springfield where he claims several stores have confronted him about not wearing a mask.

”Three or four stores have been doing this to me,” said Radford.

Radford has COPD and asthma and needs equipment and medication just to breathe. He carries documents to prove that. He said the worst confrontation came at the McDonald’s on Chestnut Expressway.

”The lady asked me she said you have to wear a mask. I said yes ma’am I understand that but I have COPD and asthma and I can’t. It restricts my breathing,” said Radford.

Radford said the cashier let him order, but after he paid an employee stepped in.

”He said you either get a mask on or get the out. He wasn’t being nice at all. Just absolutely rude,” said Radford.

Radford claims a manager told him the city could fine the restaurant if he didn’t put a mask on.”

“I started pulling out my paperwork and she walked away. The other employee continued to be rude. I said why are you doing this in front of my son and he said look what you’re doing.”

KY3 asked for a manager at the McDonald’s. They simply referred us to corporate relations. A local McDonald’s public relations representative called KY3 News just before 5 p.m. Thursday. When asked if Radford’s story was untrue, she said McDonald’s wasn’t given enough time to sort through what exactly transpired so it was choosing to not release a statement at this time

Springfield is asking businesses to use the honor system on anyone who cites a medical excuse including people like Radford. He knows businesses are in a tough position, but asks them to be a little more trusting.

“Not only are they restricting patrons and money. They’re restricting everybody that has a disability under ADA,” said Radford.

Radford said he’s also been turned away at local big box stores and a cell phone store.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.