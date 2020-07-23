Greene County, state of Missouri report new single-day highs in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 74 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which marks a new single-day high.

As of Thursday evening, the health department reports 966 cases of COVID-19, including 455 active cases and 501 recoveries.

The health department also announced Greene County’s tenth death from COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. He lived in Greene County, but was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Today we added a record high of 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Greene County residents. Our new total is 938 confirmed cases.



The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 1,673 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a single-day high in new cases for the third straight day. The state reported 20 additional deaths.

