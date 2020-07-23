Advertisement

Kansas City officer shot in head recovering, released from hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head on July 2 will be transferred to an out-of-state rehabilitation center after being released from the hospital Thursday, police said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, will be treated at a center that focuses on brain injuries and neurological rehabilitation and recovery, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

He had been with the police department about 2.5 years when he was shot while responding to a report of a man waving a gun at a McDonald's in eastern Kansas City. A second officer shot and killed the man, 31-year-old Ky Johnson, whose family said he suffered from a mental illness.

On the same day, a second Kansas City police officer was shot after a suspect in an alleged robbery shot a bus driver. That officer was treated and released from a hospital. The bus driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

Justin Rogers, 25, was shot by another officer. He is charged with felony first-degree assault and other crimes in the shooting.

