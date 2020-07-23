Advertisement

KC schools may start online; St. Louis youth sports on hold

Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush hour Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) —

The superintendent of one of Missouri’s largest school districts wants to start the school year with only online classes while St. Louis-area leaders are defending their decision to shut down youth sports in an effort to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus as cases rise among young people.

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell told the School Board Wednesday night that he also wants to wait until Sept. 8 to begin the school year, which was supposed to start Aug. 24. The board will make the final decision.

"What we don't want to do is be an organization that commits any unnecessary and undue harm for our students, teachers or staff," Bedell said, according to the Kansas City Star. "If we don't have a healthy workforce there is no way we can educate our students."

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply this month throughout the state. On average, 851 new cases have been reported each day for the past week, according to an Associated Press analysis of Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracking project. That's almost double the seven-day rolling average from the week of July 7 through July 14, when an average of 443 confirmed cases was reported each day.

On Wednesday, the state again broke its record for highest single-day increase in confirmed illnesses, with 1,301 new cases reported by the state health department. The previous record was set Tuesday.

In St. Louis County, some parents, youth sports coaches and leaders of facilities that host youth sports have spoken out against the decision to halt tournaments, games and scrimmages. The moratorium imposed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, began Monday. Teams can still practice, but only in groups of 10 or fewer and with no spectators.

Several speakers at a virtual protest Monday demanded that the county provide data that justifies the shutdown.

In a joint statement Thursday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the city of St. Louis and the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force defended the decision, citing the "widespread transmission of the virus in the community, particularly in the younger population."

The statement said that while the risk of transmitting the virus during games "is most likely low," the likelihood of spread rises due to activities surrounding games such as gatherings of spectators and carpooling.

“We all agree that participation in sports benefits young people physically, mentally and emotionally,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, because of the significant spread of the virus within the community, these actions, as well as others, are needed until our communities are safe again.”

