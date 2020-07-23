Advertisement

Lack of nursing home visits affecting patients’ mental health in north Arkansas

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sidney Messick sees her father every day.

”My dad, he’s a family man. We spend a lot of time together,” she said.

But there’s no close contact. Instead, she sees him through a window. It’s been that way ever since his stroke on April 12.

”He doesn’t understand what COVID is, so we are constantly having to explain to him why we can’t be with him,” Messick said.

Her 75-year-old father, Richard Chaney, is recovering at an assisted living facility in Harrison, but Messick said he’s getting worse because he can’t see his family.

”We have lost all of that time with him and so instead of him improving, he’s actually going backwards,” she said.

Starting July 1, Gov. Asa Hutchinson started allowing nursing homes to reopen to in-person visits, but the rules make it challenging for many nursing homes to open up. Visitors have to stay six feet apart and wear masks, staff must monitor all visits, and the state still wants those to happen outside.

”I think they’re doing what they can, but I think their loads are a lot heavier than they’re accustomed to,” Messick said.  

Nurse Practitioner Amanda Chitsey works in five nursing homes in the area. She said the lack of close contact with family members has definitely had a negative impact on physical and emotional health.

”They’re so lonely. They’re not necessarily afraid of dying. You know they’re 80-something years old. But they’re afraid of dying alone,” Chitsey said.

Messick thinks the solution could be allowing one designated visitor per patient, a family member or advocate, to go through screening to get approval for in-person visits.

”Right now we’re well over 100 days in isolation. And it’s been a long struggle. And we know there are thousands of others across the country going through the same situation, and some of them are much worse,” Messick said.

She hopes the state will make changes so other families don’t have to go through this same experience, and encourages people to reach out to their state representatives.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

