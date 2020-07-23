Advertisement

No additional cases of COVID-19 at Osage Beach senior living community

A resident at Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Osage Beach tested positive for COVID-19.
A resident at Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Osage Beach tested positive for COVID-19.(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Osage Beach announced Wednesday night there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff members after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

In a news release, Midwest Health, the company which owns Arrowhead, said all staff and residents were tested and tested negative.

With both the negative test results, and the time that has elapsed since the resident was tested on July 9, health officials consider the threat of virus transmission over.

“I’m very proud of the team here at Arrowhead,” said Jeff Basler, Executive Director of Arrowhead Senior Living in a news release. “Battling an invisible threat like coronavirus is challenging, but our team is strictly following infectious disease guidelines. That’s why we were able to prevent the spread of the virus.”

While Basler said this is good news, the senior living facility understands COVID-19 is still a threat to staff and residents.

He is asking for help from the local community to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, washing their hands, and continuing to practice social distancing.

“These are small things, but they are our best defense against the virus,” Basler said.

The one Arrowhead resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is believed to have contracted the virus after an unauthorized window visit from a family member. The visiting family member also tested positive.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to families of residents living at Arrowhead Senior Living Community.

A letter from Arrowhead Senior Living Community to families of residents.
A letter from Arrowhead Senior Living Community to families of residents.(KY3)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pfizer facility in Missouri to play a vital role in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Frances Watson
COVID-19 vaccine in the works.

News

Douglas County Sheriff says move to new jail came at the perfect time

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Sheriff Chris Degase says there have been zero positive cases from either staff or inmates at the jail.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

200+ businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.