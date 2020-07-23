No additional cases of COVID-19 at Osage Beach senior living community

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Osage Beach announced Wednesday night there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff members after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

In a news release, Midwest Health, the company which owns Arrowhead, said all staff and residents were tested and tested negative.

With both the negative test results, and the time that has elapsed since the resident was tested on July 9, health officials consider the threat of virus transmission over.

“I’m very proud of the team here at Arrowhead,” said Jeff Basler, Executive Director of Arrowhead Senior Living in a news release. “Battling an invisible threat like coronavirus is challenging, but our team is strictly following infectious disease guidelines. That’s why we were able to prevent the spread of the virus.”

While Basler said this is good news, the senior living facility understands COVID-19 is still a threat to staff and residents.

He is asking for help from the local community to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, washing their hands, and continuing to practice social distancing.

“These are small things, but they are our best defense against the virus,” Basler said.

The one Arrowhead resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is believed to have contracted the virus after an unauthorized window visit from a family member. The visiting family member also tested positive.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to families of residents living at Arrowhead Senior Living Community.

A letter from Arrowhead Senior Living Community to families of residents. (KY3)

