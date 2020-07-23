Advertisement

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 women

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) -

The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple near Thayer, Mo.

Deputies found the bodies of Paula Hall, 67, and Jennifer Hall, 48, Wednesday after searching the home for a well-being check. The home is off County Road 268A southeast of Thayer.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and the county’s coroner is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

