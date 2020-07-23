Advertisement

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Benefit cuts are only about a decade away unless Congress steps in.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Social security is in financial trouble and Coronavirus is making a bad situation worse. Congress isn’t exactly poised to act.

Social security isn’t pulling in enough money to cover what it owes to retirees and those on disability. Its trust fund is making up the difference for now.

Asked if the program is in jeopardy, Research Analyst Nicko Gladstone with the Bipartisan Policy Center said, “absolutely.”

Numbers crunched by Gladstone and his peers suggest Social Security may only have 10 years before it’s forced to write smaller checks. He said hours and jobs lost to the pandemic means less money coming in; meanwhile lighter wallets lead more Americans to dip into their benefits earlier than planned.

“We don’t know how severely this will impact the finances of the program,” Gladstone said, “but we know that it will cause quite a hit.”

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle by demanding a temporary cut to social security’s biggest funding source – the payroll tax -- before backing down Thursday. He argued it would help float companies and those who are employed. But, it also would have deepened Social Security’s financial hole.

Following the president pivot, leading House Democrats began warning that the Senate might create a new commission – with the power to cut Social Security benefits – into the coronavirus relief bill.

The pandemic isn’t the driving factor behind the budget crunch. It’s demographics.

Americans are living longer lives than when the program began in the 1930′s. And, with baby-boomers retiring, there are not enough workers in younger generations to cover their benefits – at least under the current tax structure.

The country’s longest-serving Senator says Congress MUST find a bi-partisan solution to keep the program viable, though he’s not endorsing a specific plan just yet. “I don’t have the perfect answer,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Leahy said addressing a similar challenge in the 80′s required Congress take a collective gulp and make tough choices. He said collecting more taxes or raising the retirement age need to be considered to address the current challenge.

Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said the latter is a non-starter. “Living longer does not mean you can work longer,” he said.

Richtman said not every job is doable for those 67 and older, and other may not be able to find work even if they want to stay in the labor force. He backs a bill that would increase taxes on those making $400,000 and more in wages a year. That, he says, would make the program sustainable for another 80 years.

While there is consensus on Capitol Hill that a fix must ultimately be found, there’s not much hope of that roadmap getting drawn before this Congress wraps up its work at the end of December.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AUGUST 4 PRIMARY: Missouri voters deciding state, county races and issues

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
Click on your county to see the sample ballot for the August 4 election in Missouri.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

News

Galloway outraises Parson, but GOP PAC makes up for it

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The two candidates face several primary contenders August 4.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Mike Parson meets with President Trump to discuss reopening of schools

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Grim
The Missouri Governor participated in a National Discussion at the White House alongside President Trump and the First Lady.

Politics

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for white nationalism remarks

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
The challengers argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.

Politics

Pandemic renews interest in digital ballots

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Kyle Midura
Online voter turnout may increase this year as governments, voters try to protect public health and your right to vote.

Politics

DOT announces $10 billion in relief funding for airports

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Allison Maass
Airports are quiet as the coronavirus outbreak leaves people grounded.