Advertisement

Pfizer facility in Missouri to play a vital role in developing COVID-19 vaccine

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday, President Donal Trump announced a deal with a major pharmaceutical company to come up with a vaccine for the coronavirus and distribute it to tens of millions of Americans.

The Pfizer facility in Missouri will be a vital role in developing that treatment.

It’s being called “Operation Warp Speed” by the Trump administration. Pfitzer isn’t the only drug manufacturer working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say there are five more that are not far behind in developing a drug.

However, this rapid development has some people questioning the drug’s effectiveness.

“You get a terminal diagnosis, there’s no John Wayne’s at that point,” said Jim Moroney.

He’s considered a high-risk patient.

“That’s one thing about the Leukemia, I don’t have an immune system. So if I get a cold I can’t kick it,” he explained.

He’s not sold on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed so quickly.

“Do you remember when this started? They told us, well the hot weather will kill it. Just wait for the hot weather.

Well we got the hot weather and that certainly hasn't had any impact. That is further justification for my hesitantcy in coming up with this alleged vaccine," said Moroney.

Katie Towns, Assistant Director of the Springfield Greene County Health Department said, “I think that the vaccine information that we’re hearing is positive.”

Local health officials say they’re optimistic.

“We need to make sure that the vaccine is produced in a way that is safe and within the constructs of other vaccines that we support and provide here in our community on a regular basis,” she said.

State officials have been working with their colleagues at the Center for Disease Control on the vaccine development.

“We’re really building off the H1N1 epidemic. If you remember that in 2008, 2009, we were giving a flu shot and an H1N1 shot at the same time. We learned a lot from that,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

He said that the drug is being manufactured as it’s being developed.

“They think that as soon as it gets approved by the FDA they’ll be able to put out 100 million doses very quickly,” explained Williams.

Towns said,”There’s two ways that we can get to that herd immunity. It’s either through people getting sick or a vaccine being developed and distributed.”

Moroney said that he’ll continue to take precautions rather than take the vaccine.

"I would wait and see what's going to happen. I want more documentation," he said.

Clinical trials are happening right now at in St. Louis and Kansas City.

If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, officials say the vaccine could be distributed as early as December or January.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No additional cases of COVID-19 at Osage Beach senior living community

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 in staff or residents at Arrowhead Senior Living Community after a resident was tested on July 9, and getting positive results back on July 13.

News

Douglas County Sheriff says move to new jail came at the perfect time

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sheriff Chris Degase says there have been zero positive cases from either staff or inmates at the jail.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

200+ businesses participate in Missouri virtual job fair, next event Aug. 5.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.