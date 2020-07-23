Pfizer facility in Missouri to play a vital role in developing COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday, President Donal Trump announced a deal with a major pharmaceutical company to come up with a vaccine for the coronavirus and distribute it to tens of millions of Americans.

The Pfizer facility in Missouri will be a vital role in developing that treatment.

It’s being called “Operation Warp Speed” by the Trump administration. Pfitzer isn’t the only drug manufacturer working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say there are five more that are not far behind in developing a drug.

However, this rapid development has some people questioning the drug’s effectiveness.

“You get a terminal diagnosis, there’s no John Wayne’s at that point,” said Jim Moroney.

He’s considered a high-risk patient.

“That’s one thing about the Leukemia, I don’t have an immune system. So if I get a cold I can’t kick it,” he explained.

He’s not sold on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed so quickly.

“Do you remember when this started? They told us, well the hot weather will kill it. Just wait for the hot weather.

Well we got the hot weather and that certainly hasn't had any impact. That is further justification for my hesitantcy in coming up with this alleged vaccine," said Moroney.

Katie Towns, Assistant Director of the Springfield Greene County Health Department said, “I think that the vaccine information that we’re hearing is positive.”

Local health officials say they’re optimistic.

“We need to make sure that the vaccine is produced in a way that is safe and within the constructs of other vaccines that we support and provide here in our community on a regular basis,” she said.

State officials have been working with their colleagues at the Center for Disease Control on the vaccine development.

“We’re really building off the H1N1 epidemic. If you remember that in 2008, 2009, we were giving a flu shot and an H1N1 shot at the same time. We learned a lot from that,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

He said that the drug is being manufactured as it’s being developed.

“They think that as soon as it gets approved by the FDA they’ll be able to put out 100 million doses very quickly,” explained Williams.

Towns said,”There’s two ways that we can get to that herd immunity. It’s either through people getting sick or a vaccine being developed and distributed.”

Moroney said that he’ll continue to take precautions rather than take the vaccine.

"I would wait and see what's going to happen. I want more documentation," he said.

Clinical trials are happening right now at in St. Louis and Kansas City.

If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, officials say the vaccine could be distributed as early as December or January.

