Sheriff, Drug Task Force ask for arrest warrants on 53 drug dealers in Pulaski County

"We're talking about fentanyl, heroin, meth, things like that," Bench said. "We're not talking small potatoes."
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - After a two year operation, Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench and officers with the South Central Drug Task Force asked the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney for arrest warrants on 53 drug dealers Thursday.

“These are thousands of man hours, thousands of man hours put into this buying drugs from these dealers,” Bench said of the undercover operation.

”It’s like a spider web,” Bench said. “You start chipping away at the spider web, pretty soon they’re not going to have a web and you’re going to get to the main source.”

Bench says these drug dealers weren’t selling marijuana, but rather, more potent and dangerous drugs.

”We’re talking about fentanyl, heroin, meth, things like that,” Bench said. “We’re not talking small potatoes.”

Those dealers aren’t behind bars yet. Bench is optimistic they will be soon.

He said getting them off the street is extremely important to him.

”I lost one of my sons to drugs, it’s very important,” Bench said. “I’ve got my children here, my grandchildren here, as well as the community’s children and grandchildren and brothers and sisters. When it happens to them it’s like it happened to me, because it has happened to me. I know what they’re going through.”

No drug users were targeted during this two year operation.

Bench said there could be more drug dealers found, because the operation with the South Central Task Force isn’t over. He encouraged the public to continue to call his office with any tips they may have.

