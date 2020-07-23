Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces tenth COVID-19 death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the county’s tenth death from COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. He lived in Greene County, but was not associated with a long-term care facility.

This is Greene County’s second COVID-19 death in July.

As of Thursday, Greene County has reported 909 cases of COVID-19, including 466 active cases and 444 recoveries.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 1,673 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a single-day high in new cases for the third straight day. The state reported 20 additional deaths.

