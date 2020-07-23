Springfield nonprofit hit by catalytic converter theft again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s The Kitchen reported a third catalytic converter stolen off of one of its vehicles in 2020. The latest comes after a spike in the thefts. Thieves this week hit the same box truck. They use the box truck to help move clients into housing and transport donations. The money to fix it takes away from the efforts to help the homeless at a time when need is high and fundraising is difficult.

Police began noticing a trend in catalytic converter thefts around Thanksgiving, with it peaking in January and February. In January alone, police investigated 96 reports of catalytic converters stolen in the city. Since March, the thefts have dropped to an average of about 11 per month. Police say they believe five arrests made over the last few months contributed to the decline.

Police believe the thieves took the stolen parts to a local scrap yard, that was either not aware of the rules or wasn’t taking them seriously enough. Police say the company is now working with them.

“It’s very frustrating, because every dollar that we have to spend on maintenance and vandalism kind of things as money that we can’t spend on helping people,” said Jeff Rens, The Kitchen Assets and Properties Director.

Springfield police worked with several other police agencies, including Ozark, Marshfield, Joplin and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to make those recent arrests. Detectives ask any new victims report these thefts, so if someone is trying to sell the converter, they could track it back to the vehicle.

