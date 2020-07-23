Advertisement

Springfield nonprofit hit by catalytic converter theft again

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s The Kitchen reported a third catalytic converter stolen off of one of its vehicles in 2020. The latest comes after a spike in the thefts. Thieves this week hit the same box truck. They use the box truck to help move clients into housing and transport donations. The money to fix it takes away from the efforts to help the homeless at a time when need is high and fundraising is difficult.

Police began noticing a trend in catalytic converter thefts around Thanksgiving, with it peaking in January and February. In January alone, police investigated 96 reports of catalytic converters stolen in the city. Since March, the thefts have dropped to an average of about 11 per month. Police say they believe five arrests made over the last few months contributed to the decline.

Police believe the thieves took the stolen parts to a local scrap yard, that was either not aware of the rules or wasn’t taking them seriously enough. Police say the company is now working with them.

“It’s very frustrating, because every dollar that we have to spend on maintenance and vandalism kind of things as money that we can’t spend on helping people,” said Jeff Rens, The Kitchen Assets and Properties Director.

Springfield police worked with several other police agencies, including Ozark, Marshfield, Joplin and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to make those recent arrests. Detectives ask any new victims report these thefts, so if someone is trying to sell the converter, they could track it back to the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

KC schools may start online; St. Louis youth sports on hold

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply this month throughout the state.

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

Springfield nonprofit hit by catalytic converter theft again

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms will fire up again today

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

Latest News

National

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

National

Red panda mom missing from Columbus zoo in Ohio

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

News

Ex-Springfield councilwoman files lawsuit against city of Springfield for masking mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
A former Springfield City Councilwoman filed a lawsuit against the city, its mayor and its council members regarding its masking mandate.

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.