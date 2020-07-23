Springfield Public Schools reveals plan to mix virtual, in-classroom seating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield School District plan for returning to school includes both virtual and in-person classroom instruction.

The students will attend classes inside the school for two days a week. They will learn virtually the other three days. Students with last name A-K will fall into Group 1. They will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names of L-Z will attend class on Thursday and Friday. Staff will use Wednesday to clean classrooms and facilities. Students also may take all virtual classes.

The district is requiring all students to wear a mask while at school and while on the bus.

The district will also assign seating for students, limit recess time and keep desks socially distanced. Students will also use hand sanitizer when entering a classroom.

Classes start August 24.