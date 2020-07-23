Advertisement

Springfield’s dive-thru Job fair prepares for spike in attendance

Cars line the parking lot for Missouri Job Center Drive-thru Job Fair
Cars line the parking lot for Missouri Job Center Drive-thru Job Fair(KY3)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Anyone getting an extra $600 a week in unemployment may be looking at the calendar and getting a little nervous.

The federal law that offered those boosted benefits is set to expire next week. Despite businesses reopening there are a lot of people still looking for work. Employers in Southwest Missouri hope to help cut down on the unemployment rate today through the Missouri Job Center Drive-thru Job fair.

The Missouri Job Center will host its second Drive-thru Job Fair in a month. Katherine Trombetta, with the Missouri Job Center, said there’s always been a need to connect job seekers and employers, but said there’s more at stake right now than in the past.

“Pandemic unemployment assistance will be going away, and that will probably be a motivating factor to help people find a job since regular unemployment will go back to what it was before the pandemic hit,” said Trombetta.

Although people will still have regular unemployment benefits, many have depended on that extra $600 federal pandemic unemployment every week to meet basic needs. That’s why the Missouri Job Center expects to see a lot of job seekers at its Drive-Thru Job fair.

Trombetta called the first drive-thru an overwhelming success. In anticipation of an even larger turnout, the staff is prepared with more employer booths and resources for those looking for work.

“We will have a tent out in the parking lot that will be educating folks on retraining and educational opportunities that we offer And so we have several programs for dislocated workers, ”

On Thursday, July 23 the drive-thru job fair is happening in the Missouri Job Center parking lot on East Sunshine Street. You can drive-up between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and visit with 11 employers. Trombetta said the last one people were lined up an hour early. She said if possible try and come early, bring your resumes, and be patient.

Resources for Job Seekers and Employers Impacted by the COVID-19 Virus click here.

