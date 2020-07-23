SUMMER SAFETY: Parent, instructor say survival swim lessons can save a child’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When it comes to a child’s safety, the unimaginable can happen in an instant. Drowning is the number one cause of death for children under the age of four, according to SafeKids worldwide. One Ozarks family is sharing their story just one month after nearly losing their toddler in the water.

River Blaire’s two-year-old daughter Aria nearly lost her life last month during a summer day at the lake.

“She didn’t have her life jacket on. She snuck back into the water while nobody was looking,” said Blaire. “I didn’t realize it was her until I pulled her out of the water and she was unresponsive.”

Aria’s mom gave her CPR, bringing her back to life before paramedics got there.

“I’m just thankful we got to her in time,” Blaire said.

Now, Aria is taking survival swim lessons with Little Ripples Aquatic Academy in Branson.

“You can’t keep your eye on your child every second of the day,” said instructor Sarah Stephens.

Stephens said an accident can happen to any parent at any time. According to Stephens, a child can drown in as little as two inches of water and it can happen in a matter of seconds.

That’s why, she said, teaching a child to swim and float on their own can be life saving. The instructors teach children from eight months to six years old.

“We say if they can crawl, they should be able to float. If they can walk, they should be able to swim,” Stephens said.

The smallest swimmers are taught to float on their back so they can keep breathing until someone can save them. Others, like Aria, are taught to swim their way out.

“We teach them to find an exit, whether that be the side of the pool, the ladder at the dock, stairs,” Stephens sad.

Stephens said life jackets are vital when a child is on a boat, but they can also provide a false sense of security.

“A child doesn’t think, ‘I don’t have my life jacket on, I’m not going into the water.' A child only thinks, ‘I love water, I know how to swim,' and they jump in,” she said.

Stephens said life jackets also keep children with their feet below them and their chest up, which she calls the “drowning position.”

Blaire wants other parents to know, this can happen to them, but the swim lessons are comforting for him.

“We feel a little more at ease, can sleep better at night,” he said. “She’ll know what to do.”

Stephens said most children can complete the course in about six weeks.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.