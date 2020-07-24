Arkansas health leaders report nearly 1,000 new cases; big spike in Newton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced another daily spike of cases of COVID-19, including a large number of patients in Newton County.

The governor briefed the state Friday from Little Rock.

Cases of COVID-19 spiked by 55 cases in Newton County. Before Friday, health leaders reported just 18 total cases since the pandemic began in March. Governor Hutchinson says most of the new cases in the county are among the elderly.

Throughout the state, health leaders reported an additional 990 daily cases, bringing the total to 37,249. The state reported an additional eight deaths Friday. Hospitalizations around the state jumped by 17.

The governor asked Arkansans to practice good social distancing for the weekend. He says the state needs to do a better job of preventing the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.