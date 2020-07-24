Christian County reports an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 Friday

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department reported an additional 26 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Health leaders say total cases add up to 211. Of those cases, they consider 90 of the as active. Since July 2, they have reported 155 cases of the coronavirus.

With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in the public.

Besides the mask:

• Washing your hands frequently

• Avoiding touching your face

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Practicing social distancing of at least six feet

• Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places

• Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

• Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces

• Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

