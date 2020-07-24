Advertisement

Christian County reports an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 Friday

Christian County Health Department, Ozark, MO
Christian County Health Department, Ozark, MO(Ozark, MO)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department reported an additional 26 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Health leaders say total cases add up to 211. Of those cases, they consider 90 of the as active. Since July 2, they have reported 155 cases of the coronavirus.

With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in the public.

Besides the mask:

• Washing your hands frequently

• Avoiding touching your face

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Practicing social distancing of at least six feet

• Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places

• Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

• Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces

• Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend to feature hot, mostly dry weather

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

Latest News

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

News

Lebanon seniors put together time capsule hoping to explain 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
They're filling the capsule with everything from school club shirts to essays about what it's like living through a pandemic.

National

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A balloon a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

News

Fit Life: Building up your hip strength and balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we're going to talk about hip strength. Pam Morris of XFit has a couple of exercises set up for us.

National Politics

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

News

Video: Hip strength and balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3's Paul Adler visits with Pam Morris of XFit.