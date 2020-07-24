Advertisement

Dog helps children in Boone County, Ark., speak up in courtroom

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Every day is “take your dog to work day” for April Benefiel.

Benefiel is the victim witness coordinator in Boone County.

”He’s a lot of work. Don’t get me wrong. He’s like having another kid at the house,” she said.

But August the Labrador has a special power in the office: retrieving courage for kids.

”A lot of times they’re threatened. A lot of times they’re scared,” he said.

The prosecuting attorney’s job is to make sure justice is served.

But many times that requires getting vulnerable and frightened children to share what they know.

“It’s the most traumatic thing they’ve experienced in having to re-create this terrible memory in their life,” said David Ethredge, the prosecuting attorney.

That’s where August comes in.

”And there’s just something about the dogs that help them. I mean their whole face just lights up,” Benefiel said.

A organization in California, Canine Companions for Independence, trained August.

They gave the dog to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Boone County for free. Ethredge said Walmart has also donated crates for August, and the Boone County judge and justices of the peace supported the decision to get the dog.

”The kids love him. He’s trained specially to work with autistic kids or kids with behavior issues. He knows how to nudge them whenever they’re having emotional problems, and he’s just very in-tune with what the kids are feeling,” Benefiel said.

He is there when Benefiel interviews children about what happened and can even go with them into the courtroom.

”And August is just wonderful to help them through that,” Ethredge said.

A helping hand, or paw, showing this dog is truly a child’s best friend.

”It’ll help us get justice for the most victimized of society,” Ethredge said.

And August will soon have his very own Facebook page, so you can follow him on social media.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court hearings go back online after Camden County Courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
An employee at the Camden County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Greene County eyes applications for C.A.R.E.S. funding

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Deadly crashes in Missouri rise in July, also 2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports deadly crashes rising throughout the state.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Latest News

News

Missouri Highway Patrol reports increase in highway deaths

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The patrol reports 70% of those killed in crashes did not wear a seatbelt.

News

Springfield healthcare providers discuss ever-changing advice throughout coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Mercy Springfield President Craig McCoy said everything from how this virus spreads to how to treat it has been a learning experience for both healthcare providers and the public. The first big change came in masking recommendations.

Local

Missouri angler catches state record longear sunfish

Updated: 1 hour ago
An angler from the St. Louis area recently caught a 4-ounce longear sunfish, which marks a new state record.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports fourth straight day of record-setting COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up 990 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca