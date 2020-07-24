Dog helps children in Boone County, Ark., speak up in courtroom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Every day is “take your dog to work day” for April Benefiel.

Benefiel is the victim witness coordinator in Boone County.

”He’s a lot of work. Don’t get me wrong. He’s like having another kid at the house,” she said.

But August the Labrador has a special power in the office: retrieving courage for kids.

”A lot of times they’re threatened. A lot of times they’re scared,” he said.

The prosecuting attorney’s job is to make sure justice is served.

But many times that requires getting vulnerable and frightened children to share what they know.

“It’s the most traumatic thing they’ve experienced in having to re-create this terrible memory in their life,” said David Ethredge, the prosecuting attorney.

That’s where August comes in.

”And there’s just something about the dogs that help them. I mean their whole face just lights up,” Benefiel said.

A organization in California, Canine Companions for Independence, trained August.

They gave the dog to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Boone County for free. Ethredge said Walmart has also donated crates for August, and the Boone County judge and justices of the peace supported the decision to get the dog.

”The kids love him. He’s trained specially to work with autistic kids or kids with behavior issues. He knows how to nudge them whenever they’re having emotional problems, and he’s just very in-tune with what the kids are feeling,” Benefiel said.

He is there when Benefiel interviews children about what happened and can even go with them into the courtroom.

”And August is just wonderful to help them through that,” Ethredge said.

A helping hand, or paw, showing this dog is truly a child’s best friend.

”It’ll help us get justice for the most victimized of society,” Ethredge said.

And August will soon have his very own Facebook page, so you can follow him on social media.

