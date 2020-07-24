Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A fire damaged a two-story home near downtown Springfield Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 811 West Pershing Street around 7 a.m.

Investigators say the home had electricity, but it appears no one was living inside it. The fire did significant damage to the back of the home. It took them about two hours to battle the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Firefighters rotated crews because of the heat.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.