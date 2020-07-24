Advertisement

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.(Ming-Shan Wang|Univ of California Santa Cruz Paleogenomics Lab/ CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say the first chicken to cross the road likely did so in Southeast Asia although they’re still not sure why.

A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

The study, published in the journal Cell Research, reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region, that includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

There are about 23 billion chickens now, making them the most common bird on Earth.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers, however, have yet to answer which came first, the chicken or the egg.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Updated: seconds ago
Greene County opened up applications for the $34 million in C.A.R.E.S. act funding.

Coronavirus

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend to feature hot, mostly dry weather

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

National

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Dashboard camera captured the moment a Michigan police officer saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

News

Christian County reports an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 Friday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location.

Latest News

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: 21 minutes ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

News

Lebanon seniors put together time capsule hoping to explain 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
They're filling the capsule with everything from school club shirts to essays about what it's like living through a pandemic.

National

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A balloon a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.