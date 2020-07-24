Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County opened up applications for the $34 million in C.A.R.E.S. act funding.

County commissioners Friday shared more about the process and why the delay in spending. The county received the money awhile ago. But just opened up the application process Monday. Nonprofits could apply first. Healthcare organizations may now apply. Small businesses, education, and taxpayer-supported entities may apply soon.

County leaders say they have been working to create a just and equitable process. They say they had to carefully come up with the process since this money will be audited.

They created a 30-member community advisory committee. The commission says the 30-member advisory committee is probably the most professionally, demographically and geographically diverse board that Greene County has seen. They also needed a computer system the could handle all the applications, and instead of spending a chunk of the money on purchasing one. County officials say they also received several updates from the U.S. Treasury on how to spend the funding.

“The directives that we have that the legislature, and the governor endorsed with his signature, came from the US Treasury Department, so we’re going to follow those directives, and we’re mindful of the audit,” said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner. “And we’re also respectful, and we know that the governor has a lot on his plate, and we appreciate everything that he has to do as well.”

Governor Parson on Wednesday criticized counties for not having the money spent. Greene County officials say if this process were left up to the state, it would be nowhere.

The five different subcommittees of that advisory council will start meeting virtually next week.

Here’s a breakdown of the spending plan:

• Tax Supported Entities-6.5 million

• Small Business-6.5 million

• Non-Profits/Community Organizations-5 million

• Health Care-8 million

• Education-4.6 million

• A 10% contingency is being held back to consider possible emergencies or other needs in the fall

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.