Advertisement

Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County opened up applications for the $34 million in C.A.R.E.S. act funding.

County commissioners Friday shared more about the process and why the delay in spending. The county received the money awhile ago. But just opened up the application process Monday. Nonprofits could apply first. Healthcare organizations may now apply. Small businesses, education, and taxpayer-supported entities may apply soon.

County leaders say they have been working to create a just and equitable process. They say they had to carefully come up with the process since this money will be audited.

They created a 30-member community advisory committee. The commission says the 30-member advisory committee is probably the most professionally, demographically and geographically diverse board that Greene County has seen. They also needed a computer system the could handle all the applications, and instead of spending a chunk of the money on purchasing one. County officials say they also received several updates from the U.S. Treasury on how to spend the funding.

“The directives that we have that the legislature, and the governor endorsed with his signature, came from the US Treasury Department, so we’re going to follow those directives, and we’re mindful of the audit,” said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner. “And we’re also respectful, and we know that the governor has a lot on his plate, and we appreciate everything that he has to do as well.”

Governor Parson on Wednesday criticized counties for not having the money spent. Greene County officials say if this process were left up to the state, it would be nowhere.

The five different subcommittees of that advisory council will start meeting virtually next week.

Here’s a breakdown of the spending plan:

• Tax Supported Entities-6.5 million

• Small Business-6.5 million

• Non-Profits/Community Organizations-5 million

• Health Care-8 million

• Education-4.6 million

• A 10% contingency is being held back to consider possible emergencies or other needs in the fall

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

Arkansas health leaders report nearly 1,000 new cases; big spike in Newton County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor briefed the state Friday from Little Rock.

News

Arkansas health leaders report nearly 1,000 new cases; big spike in Newton County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arkansas health leaders report nearly 1,000 new cases; big spike in Newton County

Coronavirus

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend to feature hot, mostly dry weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

Latest News

News

Greene County Commissioners prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: weekend preview

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

News

Christian County reports an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location.

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Greene County Commission prepared to spend $34 million in C.A.R.E.S Act funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.