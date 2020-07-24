High Schools in the Ozarks plan new format for 2020 prom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For many people, senior year is unforgettable, which is certainly the case for those graduating in 2020. Even if it didn’t turn out the way they expected, schools in the Ozarks wanted to still offer a magical night that other graduating classes have enjoyed in years past.

Both Republic and Nixa High School will be having prom on Friday evening.

For Juniors and seniors at Nixa High School, they’re finally able to experience the fun-filled prom night. Although it may be a few months overdue Prom Co-chair, Kim Petiford said, parents and staff wanted to see seniors get that final moment.

“With sports seasons being canceled and graduation parties being put off or canceled or just saying goodby to all their friends that are seniors,” explainedmPetiford. “We’re trying to give them one last farewell as safely as we can.”

Although students will finally get their prom, Petiford said safety was the top priority. The most prominent safety measure is mandatory masks. Students will be required to wear one to enter into their roaring 20′s prom night, long with temperature checks, and guardian-signed liability waivers. Tables will be set up to allow social distancing, and food will be individually bagged.

While it won’t be exactly the same as usual, senior Ethan Shepherd said he and his friends are looking to have that final farewell.

“It’s a great thing that we’re doing it,” said Shepherd. “Senior year was a bust with the whole COVID thing stopping school early. And so at least it’s one big get together before senior year ends.”

Senior Ellie Osborne said for as long as she can remember, she and her friends have planned for prom. While it’s not the one she may have pictured, she said for a 2020 senior, it’s going to be perfect.

“First, we were kind of upset, but then we realized that some kids didn’t even get to have their senior proms,” said Osborne. “So we came to the realization that hey, at least we get to do something.”

Shepherd added “Yea, everyone looks forward to it. Junior prom is fun and all. But there’s nothing like senior prom. We’re excited.”

While it’s exciting, if you are feeling sick, organizers said to stay home. You can get reimbursed for your prom ticket.

