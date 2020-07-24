Advertisement

Is it safe for children to return to school in fall? Pediatric specialist weighs in

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is it safe to send your kids back to school this fall? That’s the popular question across the nation as the 2020-21 school year quickly approaches.

“Children can have mild disease. There is no doubt, that in most children, they will have mild disease,” said Dr. Jason Newland.

Dr. Jason Newland, a Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital says while most children will recover, there can be consequences from the older-aged teenagers.

“While they are going to do fine, most of them are going to do fine, they can transmit it to a loved one, they can transmit it to a grandparent, and they won’t be fine. Those under the age of 10 are less likely to get it and less likely to transmit it,” said Dr. Newland.

However, Dr. Newland expresses the importance of in-person instruction. Therefore, he has decided to send his kids to in-person classes.

He suggests the following to help keep your kids safe this upcoming school year.

“Let’s make sure they know how to wash their hands effectively and they are doing it frequently. Number 2, let’s teach them how to wear a mask, let’s teach it and have them wear the mask,” said Dr. Newland.

But he also suggests the community do their part in making sure everyone is safe as we approach the school year.

“We as adults need to say okay, I should not be in congregate settings such as bars, parties, because our cases are rising and so all we are going to do is help spread the virus,” said Dr. Newland.

Dr. Newland says while he is in favor of in-person classes, he does say teachers should be part of this conversation to make sure they feel safe and comfortable being back in the classroom too.

