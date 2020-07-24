Lebanon seniors put together time capsule hoping to explain 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a tough year for seniors at Lebanon High School, and all over the country.

“A lot of people were upset about prom and graduation and big events getting canceled,” Emily Lester, a Lebanon High School graduate says. “But you don’t realize how much you miss the day-to-day.”

She along with several other classmates have been documenting the school year in a time capsule, a project that started before their school year got turned upside down.

While Lebanon Junior High School was being torn down, several time capsules were found which sparked the idea in the group. They always knew they wanted to do something special because their class was the last class to go through that junior high.

“So when the time capsules were discovered we knew that’s what we should do,” Lester says.

And while the pandemic slowed down their efforts and changed their original timeline of burying it in May after graduation, it didn’t stop them.

They continued to gather items that they thought were important to share and felt some responsibility to tell the tale of the times they were living through.

So while the capsule is full of fun items like photos, books, and club shirts, it also has essays about what it’s like in this moment from their perspective. A prospective they think won’t be covered in textbooks, because this is from teens who don’t know the future.

“A thing we’ve talked about a lot while making this time capsule is they know more than we do,” Lester explains. “Because this pandemic isn’t close to being over and we don’t know exactly what’s going to come from the Black Lives Matter movement we don’t know who is going to win the election this year.”

Also unlike the past, the group has been able to heavily rely on technology to tell their stories. They say it has played such a roll in the way history is being documented currently and they want to make sure to showcase that.

“We think this is the first movement we’ve had that’s on social media,” Lester says. “And I think in many ways it differs from any other movement we’ve seen as a country. We really wanted to showcase our perspective on that because our generation is just old enough to vote. And we are the most active on social media so I think capturing that side of it was very important to us.”

Lester says this project has been a labor of love from the community who have all come together to make it happen.

“I think the Lebanon community is powerful and I think that’s why this time capsule was able to be so successful,” Lester says.

They invite the community to come and look at all their hard work Sunday, July 26 at the Nelson Park Sports Complex in Lebanon. They will begin showing what’s going inside at 1 p.m. and will do a burying ceremony starting at 3 p.m.

