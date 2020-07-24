Missouri angler catches state record longear sunfish

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An angler from the St. Louis area recently caught a 4-ounce longear sunfish, which marks a new state record.

Robert Audrain III was fishing from a private pond in Franklin County, Missouri, on July 3 when he caught the fish, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The sunfish was weighed on a certified scale at MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office. It’s the 8th state-record fish recorded for 2020.

“It’s funny because most of my friends thought it was a joke,” Audrain said. “Because of the fish’s size, they really didn’t think that it was a record.”

The longear sunfish is most closely related to bluegill, green sunfish, and other sunfishes. Generally, the fish are around 5-6 inches, but a maximum usually runs around 7 inches and 4.5 ounces, according to MDC.

The previous record was a 3-ounce fish caught in 1993 in Lick Log Creek.

For more information on the catch, click here.

