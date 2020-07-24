Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash north of Springfield

(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash north of Springfield Thursday night.

George P. Clark, 24, of Springfield died in the crash.

Investigators say Clark was traveling southbound on U.S. 13 when his car traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, then went off the left side of the road. The car struck the median, crossed the northbound lanes and overturned.

Three kids in the car suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

News

Arkansas governor names Graves to head prison system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson named the Department of Corrections chief of staff and former state prison system spokesman to head the department.

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
It took about two hours to battle the fire.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend to feature hot, mostly dry weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

Latest News

News

Springfield man found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield man faces life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl.

National

Douglas barrels toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas churned into the Central Pacific as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night, bringing the threat of severe weather to the islands this weekend.

News

FDA expands hand sanitizer recall to at least 75 brands across the U.S.

Updated: 4 hours ago
The recalled products contain methanol, or wood alcohol, which can be harmful if absorbed through the skin or fatal if ingested.

National

Always rocky, China-US relations appear at a turning point

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU
Four decades after the U.S. established diplomatic ties with Communist China, the relationship between the two is at a turning point.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States.