Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash north of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash north of Springfield Thursday night.

George P. Clark, 24, of Springfield died in the crash.

Investigators say Clark was traveling southbound on U.S. 13 when his car traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, then went off the left side of the road. The car struck the median, crossed the northbound lanes and overturned.

Three kids in the car suffered minor to moderate injuries.

