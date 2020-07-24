Missouri Highway Patrol reports increase in highway deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is increasingly concerned about an upward trend in deadly crashes around the state.

The patrol reports 73 have died on roadways already this month, which is up 16% from last year. In 2020, 517 people have died in crashes, with 85 of those in southwest Missouri.

The patrol reports 70% of those killed in crashes did not wear a seatbelt. They also report an increase in more speeding and distracted driving.

