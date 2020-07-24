Nixa Public Schools introduces safety plan for 2020-21 school year

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Public Schools school district has released a safety plan with guidelines and protocols ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

The district plans to start school with a full week schedule. Parents can choose either a traditional or virtual distance learning option for their students.

Other guidelines outlined in the safety plan include:

-Face masks will be required for all K-12 students

-Temperature checks will happen at the discretion of the district; any person with a temperature above 100.0 degrees will be sent home

-Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout all school buildings

-Students riding the bus will be required to wear face coverings; buses will be disinfected after each route

-Students/staff will be sent home if they exhibit two or more of the symptoms of COVID-19 based on CDC guidance

-Desks and activities will be organized in ways that allow for social distancing

Nixa Public Schools says its daily and weekly schedules may be altered as more the district reviews more information. The district has introduced three situational levels based on where the pandemic stands.

Level 1:

School activities will be as normal as possible

Social distancing will be used when possible

Masks required based on district procedures developed from CDC and health department

Visitors to buildings will be restricted

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Level 2:

Classes may take place online for one or more days due to rapid increase in number of local cases of COVID

Restrictions on school activities may be in place

Capacity and attendance limits may be established for events or school activities

Masks required (district procedures developed from CDC and health department)

No visitors in buildings (includes parents)

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Level 3:

All classes are online and will follow the district’s Emergency Alternative Methods of Instruction plan

Classwork done independently

School buildings will be closed to students. Staff will still work from school to administer online classes.

Health screenings will occur prior to entering buildings. Social distancing will be mandatory.

All activities will be canceled or rescheduled

Re-entry plan will be determined for safe return to school

Nixa Public Schools says decisions will be made in coordination with local, state, and federal guidelines.

