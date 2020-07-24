Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Armstrong World Industries to expand operations in Marshfield; expected to add 130 jobs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Armstrong World Industries has announced it is investing approximately $8 million to expand its Architectural Components Group Inc. wood ceiling and wall operations in Marshfield,

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Court hearings go back online after Camden County Courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
An employee at the Camden County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
It took about two hours to battle the fire.

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Latest News

Local

Taney Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.

News

Branson Wastewater Testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Springfield singer/songwriter wins masking jingle contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

Greene County eyes applications for C.A.R.E.S. funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.