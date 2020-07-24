On Your Side: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - He calls it a modern day David and Goliath. A man in Taney County is taking on Suddenlink. He’s suing the phone, cable and internet provider. He’s asking for $5,000.

“I felt like they should know what they’re doing. They’re a big company. They should standby their product,” said Jeff Bain.

Bain, with the now closed Any Body’s Garage, wants Suddenlink to pay up. His story starts two years ago.

“The installer laid Suddenlink’s equipment right on top of the old equipment,” he said.

Bain says his phone and internet were not reliable.

“Every day, at the beginning of the day, we’d have to go through a reset procedure that took somewhere around two hours to get our equipment working,” said Bain.

That went on for three weeks.

“They came out multiple times to try to fix it. They’d reset the system. And then usually at some point during the day, it was out again. But we didn’t know that until a customer would come by and tell us that they couldn’t call us,” he said.

Bain says a Suddenlink manager checked it out.

“At that point, she told me to hire an outside IT company to get this fixed at Suddenlink’s expense. She also told me at that time she would nullify our contract going forward.

Bain spent more than $1,000 for IT repairs. He also says he lost nearly $20,000 in revenue, which he believes led to the permanent closing of his shop. And about that contract --- he stopped paying. His Suddenlink bills went to collections.

“I wasn’t using the service any longer and I was trying to get them to cancel a contract as I was told they would do. I contacted them six times requesting the same thing over the next four or five months,” Bain said.

When that didn’t work, he filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General and the Federal Communications Commission. He did get results. A zero balance.

“At that point they were willing to acknowledge we did not owe anymore money since we had not used the service since Oct of ’19,” Bain said.

Still, Bain feels the issue isn’t square. A few weeks ago he filed a lawsuit in small claims court.

“The stress they put me under. The loss of our business. The loss of my income. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that,” he said.

On Your Side reached out to Suddenlink. The next day, Bain got a call.

“I suspect because they got an email from KY3,” said Bain.

He says he was told Suddenlink will review the information and get back to him.

A Suddenlink spokesperson denied our request for an interview, but tells On Your Side:

“Our Suddenlink team is currently engaged with Mr. Bain directly on this matter.”

Missouri Attorney General workers tell us they’ve received 182 complaints about Suddenlink in the last five years. 62 so far this year.

Bain did exactly what upset customers are supposed to do. Document everything and file complaints. Make sure you understand your contract and its terms and conditions for termination.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.