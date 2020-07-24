Advertisement

One hurt after industrial accident near Walnut Street

Crews responded to Airgas Store in Springfield on Thursday, July 23.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident Thursday evening at Airgas Store near Walnut Street. One person was hurt.

Police say the accident happened when a tank fitting came loose, which produced high pressure of non-toxic gas. The tank hit an employee, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No HAZMAT crews arrived and the situation was not a gas explosion, according to Springfield Sgt. Mike Lucas.

The scene cleared around 10 p.m. Police say there is no threat to the community or anyone.

