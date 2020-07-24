Advertisement

Parents share concerns with Springfield school plans

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One month from Thursday, Springfield schools will be back in session. Students will primarily learn online, even if they choose to go back to the classroom.

If students choose to come back to school, they will only be in the building two days a week, with online learning the other three. Or, they can choose to go all online. Springfield Public Schools said this school year will require a foundation of flexibility from the district and from its families.

“I’m afraid kids are going to fall behind,” said Elizabeth Taliferro.

Springfield parents like Taliferro will soon be making choices. She said both options for students this fall will be challenging for working families and potentially detrimental to students’ success.

“Some parents don’t have the ability to stay home from work three days a week and still be able to provide for their family,” she said. “Then you also have those families who, unfortunately, just don’t care.”

Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools, said the district is doing everything it can to keep students and staff safe.

“Our hearts go out to our families,” he said. “We know that these are difficult choices. We know that these are difficult and uncertain times.”

Springfield students can go back to the classroom twice a week, or learn completely online from home. Seated students will be in schools either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for deep cleaning the buildings.

“We’re being very clear. These are the options as they are presented to us with the facts right now. As things continue to change, additional modifications will be necessary,” Halle said.

Hall said the number of days students are allowed in classrooms could change after the first quarter. He said the entire district could also move to all online classes. Decisions will depend on guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“We want to make sure our families have choices, they feel valued, they know they’re appreciated and they know their school district is taking this seriously,” Hall said.

Masks will be required for all students and staff in school buildings, except for those with medical conditions. Taliferro said she understands why, but wishes she had one more option to choose from, especially since schools like Ozark, Republic, Nixa and Willard are offering full time, in-person classes.

“For those who aren’t comfortable sending their kids to school, who have the option to do completely online, I’m glad they have that, I also think five days a week should be offered to Springfield kids,” she said.

Families will have to choose what they want for their students, for the entire semester, by next Friday, July 31. Any students needing to ride the bus will also have to register by then.

For the full reentry plan from SPS, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Plains Schools report first cases of virus; Parents share thoughts on in-person classes

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The two positive cases were announced on the district's website.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Is it safe for children to return to school in fall? Pediatric specialist weighs in

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Missouri Gov. stated children are at the lowest risk possible for getting the coronavirus, further saying if and when they get the virus at school they won't be going to hospitals or doctors visit.

National

Missing red panda mom found safe at Columbus zoo in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Missouri man gets time served sentence for threatening Sen. Josh Hawley

Updated: 1 hours ago
An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday to sending several death threats to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri last year.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

Local

Nixa Public Schools introduces safety plan for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Nixa Public Schools school district has released a safety plan with guidelines and protocols ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

Back To School

On Your Side: What to know if you’re considering homeschool

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Despite safety plans and extra precautions, many parents are considering the homeschool route.

News

Ex-Springfield councilwoman files lawsuit against city of Springfield for masking mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former Springfield City Councilwoman filed a lawsuit against the city, its mayor and its council members regarding its masking mandate.

News

Ex-Springfield councilwoman files lawsuit against city of Springfield for masking mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.