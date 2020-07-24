Springfield healthcare providers discuss ever-changing advice throughout coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

This week we are seeing yet another change in the way medical experts handle the coronavirus. The CDC updated its guidelines for isolation, recommending providers focus only on a symptom-based timeline.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, that means patients can leave isolation 10 days after symptoms first emerged, as long as that person is symptom-free and has not had a fever for at least 24 hours. They have used that system here in Springfield for a while.

Before, the CDC had another option it also recommended: testing-based. That would require a patient to test negative for the virus twice after symptoms were gone before they would be cleared from isolation. The health department said 14 days is still the time a person spends in quarantine if they’ve been a close contact of a patient but don’t have symptoms or test positive in that time.

But, this virus is always changing, forcing doctors to follow suit. President of Mercy Springfield Craig McCoy knows his teams need to constantly stay on their toes.

”This is a new virus, it’s a virus we’re learning about every day,” McCoy said.

He said everything from how this virus spreads to how to treat it has been a learning experience for both healthcare providers and the public. The first big change came in masking recommendations.

”Is it possible that it could change? Yes. But right now I know a lot of people will go back and cite the Great Clips incident here in Springfield,” McCoy said. “We know that masks stop droplet spreads and we know that this disease is spread by droplets.”

Confirmed cases in the Ozarks have risen lately, despite health department suggestions. McCoy said for some, that can be confusing.

”People are arguing ‘well we’re seeing more positives because we’re seeing more tests, well, yes and no,” McCoy said.

He said at the beginning of June, about 1 in every 100 tests came back positive. Now, it’s nearly 1 in 20.

”Test 100 patients, 1,000 patients, whatever, the rate is four times what it was before, that shows that you’ve got spread that’s happened in our communities,” McCoy said.

CoxHealth President Steve Edwards said Thursday his hospital has 32 coronavirus patients.

”We’ve had time to prepare, so we’ve got more equipment, we have more staff, we have more supplies but I can tell you our staff is starting to get winded,” Edwards said.

Edwards said doctors and nurses will continue to follow the science and data available to them.

”The science is there, we understand that now and it takes a while for people to catch up with science, so I want to give them grace to understand this,” he said.

McCoy said he hopes other nearby communities follow Springfield’s lead in how to handle containing the coronavirus, including its controversial mask ordinance.

