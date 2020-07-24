Advertisement

Springfield man found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ronnie Perkins, 34, of Springfield will be sentenced in October after a jury found him guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say it came to light in June of 2017. Authorities say Perkins had raped the girl three months before.

The girl says she was awakened by Perkins during the night, when he said he wanted to watch her play on her phone. She says that he proceeded to touch her chest and rape her.

Prosecutors say the victim’s mom became suspicious when her daughter was constantly texting late at night. The mother found text messages between Perkins and her daughter.

Police followed up in 2018 and Perkins admitted to having sex with the girl-- who he admitted was ‘young,’ but that he didn’t know she was only twelve.

The jury is recommending life in prison. Perkins has prior convictions for harassment in the second degree, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault in the fourth degree.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend to feature hot, mostly dry weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat and storms are the main stories for the next couple of days

News

FDA expands hand sanitizer recall to at least 75 brands across the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recalled products contain methanol, or wood alcohol, which can be harmful if absorbed through the skin or fatal if ingested.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States.

News

Hamlin holds off Keselowski for fifth Cup victory of season at Kansas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin had struggled the past three weeks, failing to finish better than 12th. But after showing good speed early, his Joe Gibbs Racing team made all the right calls during a crash-filled final stage to win in front of empty grandstands.

Latest News

On Your Side

On Your Side: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A man in Taney County is taking on Suddenlink. He’s suing the phone, cable and internet provider. He’s asking for $5,000.

News

On Your Side: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Local

One hurt after industrial accident near Walnut Street

Updated: 10 hours ago
Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident Thursday evening at Airgas Store near Walnut Street. One person was hurt.

News

West Plains Schools report first cases of virus; Parents share thoughts on in-person classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
The two positive cases were announced on the district's website.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Is it safe for children to return to school in fall? Pediatric specialist weighs in

Updated: 10 hours ago
Missouri Gov. stated children are at the lowest risk possible for getting the coronavirus, further saying if and when they get the virus at school they won't be going to hospitals or doctors visit.