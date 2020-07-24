Springfield man found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ronnie Perkins, 34, of Springfield will be sentenced in October after a jury found him guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say it came to light in June of 2017. Authorities say Perkins had raped the girl three months before.

The girl says she was awakened by Perkins during the night, when he said he wanted to watch her play on her phone. She says that he proceeded to touch her chest and rape her.

Prosecutors say the victim’s mom became suspicious when her daughter was constantly texting late at night. The mother found text messages between Perkins and her daughter.

Police followed up in 2018 and Perkins admitted to having sex with the girl-- who he admitted was ‘young,’ but that he didn’t know she was only twelve.

The jury is recommending life in prison. Perkins has prior convictions for harassment in the second degree, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault in the fourth degree.

