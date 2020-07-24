Advertisement

Taney Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, health leaders have confirmed 216 cases, including 121 active cases and 92 recoveries, in Taney County.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:

Friday, July 17

  • 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at YMCA in Hollister (masked but not for class)
  • 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at VF Store (masked)
  • Harter House, unsure of time (masked)

Monday, July 20

  • 12:00 p.m. at Lloyd’s Electric (masked)
  • 1:00 p.m. at O’Reilly’s (masked)
  • 10:00 a.m. at Sunfest (masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

