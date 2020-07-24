Taney Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, health leaders have confirmed 216 cases, including 121 active cases and 92 recoveries, in Taney County.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:
Friday, July 17
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at YMCA in Hollister (masked but not for class)
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at VF Store (masked)
- Harter House, unsure of time (masked)
Monday, July 20
- 12:00 p.m. at Lloyd’s Electric (masked)
- 1:00 p.m. at O’Reilly’s (masked)
- 10:00 a.m. at Sunfest (masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
