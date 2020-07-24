Advertisement

West Plains Schools report first cases of virus; Parents share thoughts on in-person classes

Two cases were announced Wednesday
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - School officials say two people have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These two cases are the first set of cases for the district. Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson announced the cases via a letter to parents on the district’s website.

According to the district, one of the positive cases involves someone attending the morning weight classes at the high school athletic training facility.

The other case was someone in one of the adult programs at the South Central Career Center.

Only people who could possibly have been exposed to the virus were contacted directly.

“I do not envy anybody in school administration right now because no matter what they decide, somebody is going to be upset,” Amanda Rutledge told KY3.

Rutledge and her two children are having open discussions about school this fall.

“I’m really on the fence about how I feel about it, she stated. My kids really want to go to school. They want to be involved in their things. We have talked about the fact that you may be wearing a mask. You many not be going to school with all of your friends all of the time.”

She feels more decisions can be made when the district releases it's fall plans.

“Then we can go about making decisions for the kids of what they need to do to keep themselves safe,” Rutledge explained.

Jennifer Smith has a junior and her daughter is beginning her teaching career this year with the district.

“I don’t have any concerns about them going back to school. It’s better for them to be in school than to be at home,” Smith added.

She says she has faith in health and school officials.

“Trusting that their plan will include good, sensible measures to keep the kids safe and to keep the teachers safe. Obviously I have personal interest in that,” she noted.

“I think what really help kind of solidify that it’s time for them to go and made me feel good about it, was when the American Academy of Pediatrics coming out and saying let the kids go back to school. I trust them as experts. If they’re saying do it, I think it’s time to do it,” Smith said.

Going forward the district says it will only do a district-wide notification of positive cases in the case of a community or school-wide event where contact tracing could not happen.

The district’s spokesperson says the district’s plan for the fall will be released at the end of next week.

