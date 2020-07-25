Advertisement

Big bats, Wainwright’s quality start lead Cardinals to 9-1 win

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) and Kolten Wong (16) are congratulated by teammate Matt Carpenter, right, after scoring on a two-run single by Paul DeJong during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) and Kolten Wong (16) are congratulated by teammate Matt Carpenter, right, after scoring on a two-run single by Paul DeJong during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3/AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals remain perfect in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season following a 9-1 victory Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt delivered a towering home run off Big Mac Land in the first inning. Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman all drove in a pair of runs to lead the offensive surge.

Adam Wainwright tossed six innings, holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run for his first quality start this season.

Wainwright (1-0) pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12 time in their last 13 games.

John Gant, Tyler Webb and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Cardinals pitchers held the Pirates to just three hits.

Wainwright’s 163rd career victory moved him into a tie with Bob Forsch for third-most wins in Cardinals history.

Wainwright continued his dominance against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium, where he hasn’t dropped a decision to the Pirates since June 29, 2012. He has pitched at least five innings in all 19 career home starts against the Bucs.

Dexter Fowler and Tyler O’Neill broke a 1-all tie with RBI singles in the fourth inning.

Paul DeJong’s two-run single in the seventh gave him four RBIs through the season’s first two games. Matt Carpenter followed with a two-run double that broke the game open.

With his two-run triple in the eighth, Tommy Edman has now hit safely in 20 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 10, 2019.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (0-1) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just two runs in two starts all last season against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell singled and scored the Pirates’ lone run.

HOME COOKING

Goldschmidt’s 381-foot solo homer gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the first. He has hit safely in 11 of 12 home games against Pittsburgh since joining St. Louis.

DYNAMIC DUO

It was the 266th time Yadier Molina has caught a Wainwright start, the most for a duo in Cardinals history and seventh-most in Major League History (since 1908).

TRAINING ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (COVID-19) passed all return protocols and worked out at PNC Ballpark. There is no timetable on his return.

Cardinals: RHP Giovanny Gallegos showed more consistency with his pitches during live batting practice. He will throw another BP round on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Pirates send RHP Mitch Keller (1-5, 7.13 ERA in 2019) to the mound against the Cardinals and RHP Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA in 2019) in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday. Keller, who has never faced St. Louis, entered the season as the team’s top pitching prospect. Hudson has won his last five starts against NL Central foes, including one against Pittsburgh on July 23, 2019.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs’ facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on every call involving the NFL Players Association and took a significant role in putting in place the return-to-play protocols for training camp.

Sports

Royals’ Brady Singer to make big league debut Saturday without family, friends on hand

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brady Singer will make his big league debut on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in their second game Saturday in Cleveland.

Sports

Three home runs lift St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 win on Opening Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
Home runs from Tyler O’Neill, Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory on Opening Day.

News

PICTURES: Dealing ace: Bieber strikes out 14 as Indians win opener 2-0

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Royals struck out 18 times.

Latest News

Royals lose to the Indians on MLB's Opening Day 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Shane Bieber struck out 14 over six scoreless innings as the Indians, making a statement for minorities by wearing their road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front, took off on a 60-game season sprint by beating the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals: 2020 Opening Day

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deadline to opt out is Aug. 3, but Duvernay-Tardif made the decision before Chiefs veterans were due in camp.

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts during Opening Day warmups; no players kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Similar to other teams around Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals carried out a plan to display a unified message on racial injustice ahead of the 2020 season opener.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Hamlin holds off Keselowski for fifth Cup victory of season at Kansas

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin had struggled the past three weeks, failing to finish better than 12th. But after showing good speed early, his Joe Gibbs Racing team made all the right calls during a crash-filled final stage to win in front of empty grandstands.