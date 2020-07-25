Branson joins state program to test wastewater for COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson is the latest city around the Ozarks to take on a new method to understand how COVID-19 spreads by analyzing wastewater.

This new program is a partnership with the University of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Natural Resources.

Branson now joins nearly 65 locations across the state, including Springfield, partaking in this new research strategy.

The city utilities department will share samples of wastewater with the state and MU in order to better understand the trends of the virus.

Branson Director of Utilities Mike Ray said the program is based on a method from Europe. He said Branson tried to give it a try a while ago.

“And at the time our contract laboratories, in-house laboratories were not qualified or set up to analyze something of that nature,” Ray said.

But now that the city is pairing up with MU and the state, it can conduct the research.

Samples will be provided to the state and then analyzed by MU.

“The goals are to monitor the trends and the possible correlation between cases that are discovered, any indication of genetic indicators in wastewater treatment,” he said.

Even amid the pandemic, Branson gets a lot of tourist attraction, nearly 7 million people visit the Missouri tourist town annually. Ray said that will not have an impact on the study, because it monitors trends and does not track cases.

“I believe the intent of the program is to make a correlation between cases discovered and and the genetic indicators in the wastewater,” he said.

Ray said the program will be able to help communities stay on top of possible outbreaks.

“There have been some studies that indicated that genetic indicators were in the wastewater prior to any cases being discovered,” he said. “So it has given communities an early warning sign that something could be coming along.”

He said right now the program is so new that it’s too early to provide any data, but said we could possibly expect to see some numbers from the research within the next 30 days or so.

