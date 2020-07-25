Advertisement

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, relaxes backstage before performing with his band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001 in New York.
British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, relaxes backstage before performing with his band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001 in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, has died. He was 73.

The law firm, Swan Turton, announced the death in a statement Saturday. It said he died “peacefully in his sleep.″ A further statement will be provided in the coming days.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

He crashed out of the band in 1971. Even so, Mick Fleetwood said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017 that Green deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the band’s success.

“Peter was asked why did he call the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, ‘Well, you know I thought maybe I’d move on at some point and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.’ End of story, explaining how generous he was,” said Fleetwood, who described Green as a standout in an era of great guitar work.

Indeed, Green was so fundamental to the band that in its early days it was called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Two escape, no one hurt from car fire on U.S. 65 near Saddlebrooke, Mo.

Updated: seconds ago
Two people escaped without injuries after a car caught on fire Saturday morning on southbound U.S. Route 65 near Saddlebrooke, Missouri.

Local

Missouri DHSS issues five new medical marijuana facility licenses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued five new medical marijuana licenses Friday for infused product manufacturing facilities.

Local

One dies in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash; man faces BWI charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person has died and four others are hurt following a Lake of the Ozarks boat crash early Saturday morning.

National

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

Latest News

National

Chinese consulate in Houston officially closes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Chinese Consulate in Houston is officially closed.

News

In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In the topsy-turvy world of U.S. strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Local

Springfield police investigate overnight shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police investigation of shooting in 1700 block of East Watermill Road.