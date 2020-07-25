Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Branson joins state program to test wastewater for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Branson is the latest city in the ozarks to take on a new method to understand how COVID-19 spreads by analyzing wastewater.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts during Opening Day warmups; no players kneel during National Anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Similar to other teams around Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals carried out a plan to display a unified message on racial injustice ahead of the 2020 season opener.

Local

Well-known musician wins Springfield’s video contest to promote mask-wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nick Sibley, a well-known area musician and producer associated with the likes of the Ozark Mtn. Daredevils, Nick, Ruell and Ned the Band and numerous commercial jingles, lent his talents to producing a 30-second PSA that won a contest sponsored by the city of Springfield to encourage mask-wearing.

Local

Armstrong World Industries to expand operations in Marshfield; expected to add 130 jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Armstrong World Industries has announced it is investing approximately $8 million to expand its Architectural Components Group Inc. wood ceiling and wall operations in Marshfield,

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Court hearings go back online after Camden County Courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
An employee at the Camden County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
It took about two hours to battle the fire.

News

Firefighters battle fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Local

Taney Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.

News

Branson Wastewater Testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.