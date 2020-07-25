Advertisement

Missouri DHSS issues five new medical marijuana facility licenses

(KSPR)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued five new medical marijuana licenses Friday for infused product manufacturing facilities.

During the compliance review process for all new medical marijuana facility licenses, DHSS determined that certain facilities submitted duplicative applications for licenses and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility. 

While applicants were not prohibited from submitting duplicative applications, only one facility can only utilize one license. Therefore, DHSS has merged the redundant licenses for each of these facilities and issued five new licenses to the entities next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list.

“Our team is working hard to verify that each licensee is in compliance with the constitutional standards for licensure and that each facility implements what they proposed in their application,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Our thorough verification process is in place so that we can maintain the kind of medical program that Missourians voted for—one that is safe and well-regulated.” 

Merging redundant licenses will not impact these facilities’ ability to implement what they proposed in their applications. Issuing these new licenses will ensure the minimum number of licenses required by Article XIV are actually in use.

Merged manufacturing licenses apply for the following sites:

Duplicate licenses were merged as follows:

· Verano MO, LLC, at 5401 West 3rd St., St. Louis, MO

· Teal Labs, LLC, at 5555 Salt River Rd., St. Peters, MO

· Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC, at 186 NE Highway 52, Clinton, MO,

The five new licensees are:

· MidAmeriCanna, LLC, 2849 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO

· Nature’s Med MO, LLC, 3615 Tree Court Industrial Blvd, St. Louis, MO

· ROI Labs of Atherton, LLC, 4610 N Main St, Independence, MO

· Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC, 301 S. Outer Belt Road E., Grain Valley, MO

· Kings Garden Midwest, LLC, 3300 Pleasant Pl, Trenton, MO

