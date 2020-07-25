Missouri reports at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the fifth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Missouri health officials reported 1,357 new cases Saturday. The state had set a new daily record each day from Tuesday to Friday, reporting more than 1,600 new cases in each of the last two days.

The state also reported six new deaths Saturday. Missouri’s single-day high in new cases is 1,652, which was set Friday.

As of Saturday, the state of Missouri passed 40,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

