No citations issued one week since masking ordinance takes effect in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s mask mandate has been in effect for over a week now. City leaders say there have been hundreds of complaints, but so far no citations ordered.

There are multiple opinions when it comes to having a masking complaint line in the city of Springfield.

“I think it’s a good idea in terms of giving people a social outlet to prevent them from having out lashes in public,” said Will Lundy.

“I wouldn’t call it, I wouldn’t call it. There is so much going on in the world right now, we don’t need something else that divides us,” said Lisa Pluth.

City officials say the hotline wasn’t put into place just because the mask mandate went into effect.

“I want to clarify that the complaint hotline is our Citizen’s Resource Center,” said Cora Scott.

Cora Scott, Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement says the call line has been around for a decade to help people get services done as well as receive complaints on other issues.

“They complain about their neighbor’s grass is too tall, they complain about trash, potholes, we call them service requests because if there is something that requires the cities action, which most of the time it does, for instance, a pothole, that will be routed to public works and then someone is dispatched out to fill that pothole,” said Scott.

Scott says, while the line has gotten over a thousand calls relating to the mask ordinance, not all of them are related to people not complying with it. She says the number of calls is dramatically beginning to go down too.

“The vast majority of those calls were just mad about the ordinance itself,” said Scott.

She says Springfield Police checked in on 18 complaints Thursday. But after evaluation, 16 complaints were followed up on, and out of those, five were non-compliant. No citations were issued by police.

“In those cases, they provided educational materials, we have a brochure, that explains the ordinance, that PD hands out, but they didn’t feel a summons was necessary they felt like they were going to come into compliance and sometimes they will go back just to make sure,” said Scott.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce says their interaction with people, including businesses, has been more about making sure they have information about the details of the ordinance and the best practices to comply.

