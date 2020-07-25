Advertisement

No new COVID-19 cases at Colonial Springs after third round of mass testing

(KY3)
(KY3)(Linda Simmmons)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri, reports no new COVID-19 cases after conducting its third round of mass testing.

Testing started July 10 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. Three additional employees tested positive after two rounds of mass testing.

All four employees were quarantined at home and monitored by the Dallas County Health Department. No other employees or residents have been infected.

“We are so pleased with the efforts and diligence of the staff and residents to follow all precautions and stay as safe as possible,” said Tim Francka, CMH Administrative Director of Long-Term Care.  “It was encouraging to receive negative test results for everyone.”

Colonial Springs is a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar, Missouri.

Employees now wear eye protection in addition to wearing masks and other PPE during their shifts. Colonial Springs employees are also screened at the beginning of their shifts for symptoms of coronavirus including fever. Any staff members who have tested positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.

All Colonial Springs residents and staff will be monitored closely for any symptoms.

