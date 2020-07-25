One dies in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash; man faces BWI charges

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died and four others are hurt following a Lake of the Ozarks boat crash early Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Dawn Steinkuehler, 42, of High Ridge, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP says four others were sent to hospitals, including an adult and teenager who suffered serious injuries.

According to MSHP reports, John Bennett, 52, of New Haven, Misssouri, faces multiple charges from the crash. Charges include BWI with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with physical injury and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel.

Investigators say the crash happened as a boat traveling downstream struck the port side of a boat that was traveling upstream.

MSHP says one person was ejected into the water with serious injuries, but recovered by other occupants. Steinkuehler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was sent to the Camden County Jail. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. This is the first boating fatality in July and second in 2020 for MSHP Troop F, which covers most of the Lake of the Ozarks region.

