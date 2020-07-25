Ozark Chamber of Commerce asks for business feedback on possible mask ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mask mandates are controversial, which is why the city of Ozark is trying to get a feel for what the majority of residents and business owners there think about the possibility of making masks a requirement to do business.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce wants feedback now to find out how face covering requirements could affect those shops.

Right now, customers can choose whether to wear a mask inside Ozark businesses, but that could change if the city decides to require face coverings in public places.

“Some of our customers come in wearing masks. Some of them are not comfortable without their mask. We have a lot of customers come in without masks,” said Heather Alder.

Alder owns Heather Hill Farms in Ozark. Because of the coronavirus, she’s lost about 30% of her normal business this year.

“Till we do something to stop the spread of it, it’s going to keep getting worse,” Alder said.

Alder is also n Ozark’s Board of Aldermen, which could become the latest local city to consider a mask ordinance. Alder has concerns, though.

“Is it safe for them to wear a mask? Breathing in your own air for a long period of time, is that really safe? Those are answers we just don’t have yet,” Alder said.

Anna Evans, the Executive Director for Ozark’s Chamber of Commerce, said local businesses were hit hard during mandatory shutdowns in the spring.

“Whatever we can do to avoid that outcome, we want to do. We do not want that outcome again,” Evans said.

Evans and the Chamber of Commerce have released an online survey asking business owners how they feel a possible mask ordinance might affect their shops.

“Ultimately, it’s not good for the economy if people are sick,” Evans said.

Evans says masking might keep case numbers low, and doors open, but she also understands worries about threats from consumers to not support local businesses in other cities with mask requirements.

“There is definitely a fear and a concern that a mandated mask ordinance might lead to some of that same backlash from consumers and individuals and shoppers here in Ozark as well,” she said.

Alder says Ozark relies on sales tax revenue from local businesses and keeping them afloat is vital for the city, and its residents.

“If we can just all find the right answers and do the right thing and get through this,” Alder said.

The city of Ozark is not yet considering a mask ordinance but Alder expects the Board of Aldermen to discuss the topic at its meeting next week. The survey through the Chamber of Commerce is open until Monday.

