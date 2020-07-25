Semi rolls over in south Springfield; no one hurt
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after semi rolled over Friday evening in south Springfield.
It happened U.S. Route 160 near James River Freeway.
Police say a driver had a load with heavy liquid, then attempted a sharp turn. The weight shifted and a truck rolled over.
No one was hurt during the incident, including the driver. Officers are looking to talk to more witnesses for details.
