Semi rolls over in south Springfield; no one hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after semi rolled over Friday evening in south Springfield.

It happened U.S. Route 160 near James River Freeway.

Police say a driver had a load with heavy liquid, then attempted a sharp turn. The weight shifted and a truck rolled over.

No one was hurt during the incident, including the driver. Officers are looking to talk to more witnesses for details.

