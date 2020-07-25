Advertisement

Semi rolls over in south Springfield; no one hurt

Semi-truck rolls over in south Springfield.
Semi-truck rolls over in south Springfield.(KY3)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after semi rolled over Friday evening in south Springfield.

It happened U.S. Route 160 near James River Freeway.

Police say a driver had a load with heavy liquid, then attempted a sharp turn. The weight shifted and a truck rolled over.

No one was hurt during the incident, including the driver. Officers are looking to talk to more witnesses for details.

