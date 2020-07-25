Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many events have canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, July, 25, Adam Neff, founder and climb coordinator of Annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb, announced the event would go virtual this year.

The annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb moved to Plaster Stadium on Missouri State University’s campus last year, all due to having more space for more people. Neff said although the memorial is done in an open location, participation has continued to grow and they didn’t want to contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, of meeting at the stadium, participants will be able to sign up and join in their own way. Neff said you can climb, walk, run, or even bike a total of 110 stories, which represents the number of floors in the Twin Towers. All would be done to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died on September 11, 2001.

“Although we’re not getting together, I think the important thing is we can still. We can still memorialize, we can still remember, and we can still carry that badge,” explained Neff.

Neff said it’s encouraged to complete the climb between September 11-12, however, those registered have until December 31 to do so. There will also be a live feed on Facebook Saturday, September 12, 2020 for those who would like to join us and follow along virtually.

Proceeds help families through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

