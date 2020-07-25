Advertisement

Springfield police investigate overnight shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Watermill Road. While it is still early in the investigation, police have confirmed that one person has been shot and being treated in serious condition. Police also tell us they have a suspect in custody. Check back for updates as the investigation continues.

