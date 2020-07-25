Advertisement

St. Louis Cardinals wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts during Opening Day warmups; no players kneel during National Anthem

St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Martinez wears a "Black Lives Matter" shirt during batting practice before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - Opening Day is underway for the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first home opener at Busch Stadium without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to other teams around Major League Baseball, the Cardinals carried out a plan to display a unified message on racial injustice ahead of the 2020 season opener.

During warmups Friday, the Cardinals donned shirts reading “Black Lives Matter.”

Additionally, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt during a one pregame Zoom session with media members, while Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, one of the league’s most outspoken players when it comes to racial justice, also wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt during player introductions.

Following player introductions, the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates joined together for a pregame demonstration. Players positioned around the field and held a black cloth before the National Anthem.

No Cardinals took a knee while the National Anthem played. Pirates outfielder Jarrod Dyson was the lone player to take a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner.

The Cardinals also raised awareness by wearing patches with statements of unity, while “BLM” was stenciled in the dirt behind the pitcher’s mound.

The Cardinals head into the 2020 season as reigning National League Central champions. It’s a title they’ll look to defend in a pandemic-shortened season.

